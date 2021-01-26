Look back: 'Jack the Hugger' reported again in Auburn

Jan. 26, 1916

HUGGER AND PEEPER

Two more complaints were received at the Police Station last evening that young women or girls who were on the street during the evening had been accosted by a strange man, or as was the case in one instance, two men, who made an attempt to seize them. Both complaints were received from the eastern part of the city and it was stated that in neither was Jack the Hugger, as he is called, successful. The description of the men given last evening tallies with those of the men who have been reported during the past week as trying the same stunt, and the police are confident that they will land their quarry in a short time. The fact that in all cases the descriptions have been so similar, indicates that the same men are doing the work, although the southern and western sections of the city have been visited before.