 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: 'Jack the Hugger' reported again in Auburn
LOOK BACK

Look back: 'Jack the Hugger' reported again in Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 26, 1916

HUGGER AND PEEPER

Both Seem to Be Abroad in the Land of Auburn.

Former in the East End

Now, After Several Reports of Annoyance to Women and Girls in Other Localities.

Two more complaints were received at the Police Station last evening that young women or  girls who were on the street during the evening had been accosted by a strange man, or as was the case in one instance, two men, who made an attempt to seize them. Both complaints were received from the eastern part of the city and it was stated that in neither was Jack the Hugger, as he is called, successful. The description of the men given last evening tallies with those of the men who have been reported during the past week as trying the same stunt, and the police are confident that they will land their quarry in a short time. The fact that in all cases the descriptions have been so similar, indicates that the same men are doing the work, although the southern and western sections of the city have been visited before.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips on how to quit smoking for good

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News