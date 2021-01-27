Look back: January temperatures in Auburn match previous June's

Jan. 27, 1916

THIS JANUARY 27 AS WARM AS JUNE 15, 1915

Thermometer Then and Today Stood at 52 Degrees, Doctor Hughes Finds — Cold Snap Delayed, Say Weather Men.

Speaking of weather, here is something that you can cut out and paste in your scrap book or diary and next Winter and for many Winters after, when the wind is howling outside, the dog is whining on the door step, and the country is frost bound, you can get out and start off something like this: "I remember in January, 1916, we had some warm weather that was as hot as June," etcetera and so on.

Then when they begin to look incredulous and you know what they are thinking about, show them that you know what you are talking about with an explanation something like this: "Now just to show that I am right, Doc. Hughes kept tabs on the weather and he had it down in black and white so there cannot be any mistake about it." Then turn to January 27, '16, and pass the book around the parlor.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0