Look back: Jazz and Blues Festival at Emerson Park

Sept. 11, 1995

OWASCO — After the long hot summer of 1995, the cool breezes of Owasco Lake and the cool, crisp sounds of the Jazz and Blues Festival at Emerson Park yesterday seemed to set the tone for the new season in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Arts Council's event was billed as the largest of its kind in Cayuga County history.

The nine acts booked for the event represented some of the finest jazz and blues central New York has to offer.

For a $10 admission fee, jazz and blues fans could relax and enjoy not only the music, but a beautiful view of Owasco Lake. It was an ideal setting and promoters from the council say the festival could very well become an annual event.

The idea of a jazz and blues festival in the Auburn area originated with singer Julie Howard. "Everybody has their own jazz and blues festival except Auburn," she said. Once she made the suggestion, Howard said, the council ran with the idea.

About 500 people passed through the gates, arts council sponsors said. Most stayed awhile and moved on, some stayed all day.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

