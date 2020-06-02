Look back: Kmart leaving Fingerlakes Mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 2, 1995

AURELIUS — Kmart Corporation announced Thursday it is closing its Fingerlakes Mall store.

The closing, which comes just nine months after the troubled retailer announced it was closing its Grant Avenue store, will completely erase Kmart's presence from the area. The Grant Avenue store closed earlier this spring.

Kevin Singles, manager of the store, said the store will close Aug. 27. He did not know how many of the store's employees would be laid off. He referred other comment to Kmart headquarters in Troy, Mich.

Kmart spokesman Steven Pagnani was unavailable for comment late Thursday afternoon.

The mall store is one of 72 in the round of closings announced Thursday. Singles said the store's closing came as a surprise, and as late as last autumn, all signs from corporate headquarters seemed to point to keeping the mall store open.

At the time, Kmart spokespeople said the Grant Avenue store, which opened in 1976, was obsolete, and planned to concentrate its efforts on the mall store.

In its efforts to keep its market base, the company renovated and added 11,000 square feet to the mall store in 1993.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

