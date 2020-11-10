Look back: Lady Maccabees meet in Auburn

Nov. 10, 1915

WHERE WOMEN RULE

A welcome by Mayor Charles W. Brister, responses by Supreme Commander Bina M. West of Port Huron, Mich., and Commander Guthman of East Syracuse Hive, followed by drills and degree work marked the final session last evening of the Lady Maccabee Rally which opened yesterday afternoon in Osborne Hall. The rally, which was for the lady Maccabees only, was attended by nearly 500 Maccabees, 350 of which number came from Standart Hive of this city.