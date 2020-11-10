Look back: Lady Maccabees meet in Auburn

Nov. 10, 1915
WHERE WOMEN RULE
And Do Wonders Through Their Organization.
RALLY OF LADY MACCABEES
In This City Drew Many Visitors Who Were Cordially Received by Mayor Brister.
A welcome by Mayor Charles W. Brister, responses by Supreme Commander Bina M. West of Port Huron, Mich., and Commander Guthman of East Syracuse Hive, followed by drills and degree work marked the final session last evening of the Lady Maccabee Rally which opened yesterday afternoon in Osborne Hall. The rally, which was for the lady Maccabees only, was attended by nearly 500 Maccabees, 350 of which number came from Standart Hive of this city.
The session opened with a drill of honor by Standart Hive during which Mayor Brister, Supreme Commander West and Great Commander MacDaniel, the honor guests of the evening, were escorted to places upon the stage. Great Commander Mrs. Carrie MacDaniel of Buffalo then introduced Mayor Brister who received a big ovation from the large assemblage.
