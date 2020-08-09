You have permission to edit this article.
Look back: Lakeside scene in Aurora
LOOK BACK

Look back: Lakeside scene in Aurora

Look back
The Citizen file

Aug. 9, 1995

Nickie Haff, of Aurora, enjoys a glorious day and a good book at the Wells College dock on Cayuga Lake in Aurora.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

