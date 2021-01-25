Look back: Legislature seeks new cell block at Auburn Prison

Jan. 25, 1916
NEW CELL BLOCK HERE WOULD COST $100,000
Central New York Legislators Reported Awake to Necessity of Improvement Here Long Urged by Rattigan.
Central New York members of the Legislature are urging more cell room at Auburn Prison in any plan that may be adopted by the state for new prison construction, according to an Albany dispatch.
The construction of additional cell room at Auburn Prison is a recommendation made by Warden Charles F. Rattigan ever since he assumed charge, which in substance, provides for the rebuilding of the South wing that would provide for 442 new cells. The cost of such construction is estimated in Warden Rattigan's recommendation to be $100,000. The number of cells would be almost as large as in the present block but they would be much roomier and more modern in every way.
Subject Receives Careful Attention.
The subject of more prison room and a consequent betterment of conditions in the penal institutions of the state has been receiving considerable consideration among the members of the Legislature of late and Senator Henry M. Sage, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who has been giving the matter personal attention and study. He is prepared to present a plan providing for a new prison either at Wingdale or Beekman, where the state now owns sites, and for a new cell block at Sing Sing.
In the event that such a plan is undertaken it will be urged that Auburn Prison be taken care of at the same time by the construction of a new cell block as recommended by the Auburn warden.
— Compiled by David Wilcox