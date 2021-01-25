Look back: Legislature seeks new cell block at Auburn Prison

Jan. 25, 1916

NEW CELL BLOCK HERE WOULD COST $100,000

Central New York Legislators Reported Awake to Necessity of Improvement Here Long Urged by Rattigan.

Central New York members of the Legislature are urging more cell room at Auburn Prison in any plan that may be adopted by the state for new prison construction, according to an Albany dispatch.

The construction of additional cell room at Auburn Prison is a recommendation made by Warden Charles F. Rattigan ever since he assumed charge, which in substance, provides for the rebuilding of the South wing that would provide for 442 new cells. The cost of such construction is estimated in Warden Rattigan's recommendation to be $100,000. The number of cells would be almost as large as in the present block but they would be much roomier and more modern in every way.

Subject Receives Careful Attention.