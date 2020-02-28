Look back: Locke dog control officer goes missing

On this day in history: Feb. 28, 1995

LOCKE — Found: One three-legged dog.

Lost: One dog control officer.

When Richard Glenister discovered early Saturday morning that someone had abandoned a three-legged yellow Labrador retriever on his property, he was hot on the heels of a second discovery: Locke's dog control officer quit and didn't tell anyone.

Carl McNabb said Monday that he was no longer Locke's dog control officer.

"I just haven't renewed my contract," McNabb said. "I just don't want to deal with it anymore."

The town board reappointed McNabb as its dog control officer at its January meeting, and sent him a contract to sign. McNabb said Monday he did not intend to fill out or return the contract to the town board.

Town Clerk Ardith Coulson said it's likely that McNabb, who is paid $100 a month, has received a check for January.

Glenister discovered the town's loss about 5 a.m. Saturday, when he tried to drop the yellow Lab off at McNabb's house.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

