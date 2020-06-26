Look back: Long-term care focus of new Cayuga County program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — Next month, the Cayuga County Office of Long Term Care will open its doors to the public.

Elane Daly, who was appointed in September to administrate the program, said the mission of the office is to make sure the long term care needs of all county residents are being met in the most efficient way possible.

Daly, 40, is familiar with the health care needs of this community. She is a lifelong resident of Auburn and has worked for the Cayuga County Health Department for about 19 years as a public health nurse and as a supervisor in public health, preventive services and the early intervention program.

When Daly agreed to take over the program it was little more than a gleam in the eyes of most county legislators, health, social services and Office of the Aging officials. But it was a plan that was born in controversy as bureaucrats in the health and social services departments sparred over which department was best suited to run the program.

But, Daly insists, that is water under the bureaucratic bridge. She expects the new office to run smoothly, without interagency rivalries.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

