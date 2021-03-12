Look back: Longtime Cayuga County physician passes away

March 12, 1916

DOCTOR BLOOD DEAD

Was One of Oldest Physicians in the County.

OUT OF ACTIVE PRACTICE

For Some Time Because of Failing Health — Funeral Will Take Place Tomorrow.

One of the oldest physicians in the county passed away Saturday afternoon when Dr. Nelson D. Blood, who had practiced in this city for many years, died. Doctor Blood was 72 years of age. He has been in ill health suffering from heart disease for the past three or four years, when he was compelled to retire from active practice. Since that time, he has resided considerable in Connecticut, thinking that the change might benefit his health. However, his advancing years were unable to withstand the inroads of the disease.

Doctor Blood was born in Guilford, Chenango County, in July, 1846. He attended the Guilford Academy for a while, then came to Auburn to pursue his studies in the local High School. After leaving Auburn High School he took a course in the Michigan University. Then he turned to a professional life and began the study of medicine in the Bellevue Medical College. In 1874 he was graduated from the Bellevue College and after receiving his diploma, he opened an office to practice in Cayuga.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

