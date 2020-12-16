 Skip to main content
Look back: Lottery popularity on rise in Cayuga County
LOOK BACK

Look back: Lottery popularity on rise in Cayuga County

Mike Velasco, right, who operates Mike's Food Market in Cato, watches the results of a Quick Draw game with a customer Saturday.

 The Citizen file

Dec. 16, 1995

CATO — For the state, the big bucks generated by games of chance are an important source of revenue, helping underwrite education.

Last year alone, the lottery pumped $1.24 billion into the Department of Education's coffers. On Friday, Gov. George Pataki proposed dedicating yet another $100 million of lottery jackpots into lessening the burden of property taxes.

On the local level, the impact is just as tangible.

For the 59 lottery agents in Cayuga County, the daily games and scratch games represent an important part of their business, generating much-needed cash and drawing a steady stream of customers.

"It's been good for business," said Mike Velasco, who operates Mike's Food Market in Cato. "People come in to play their numbers and do some shopping."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

