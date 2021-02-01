Look back: Louise Homer to sing at armory in Auburn

Feb. 1, 1916

THE HOMER CONCERT

An immense audience will greet Mme. Louise Homer when she sings at the State Armory here on Friday evening next. Five hundred extra chairs have been ordered from Syracuse for both her concert and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra which comes Feb. 18. The combined cost of these concerts aggregate $3,000, the management declares. Certainly the prices for reserved seats at $1, $1.50 and $2 are reasonable enough and besides over 400 seats at 50 cents will be held so there is no reason for anyone who wishes to attend to remain away. Mme. Homer's programme will comprise her two greatest arias for which she is world famed, 11 songs in English and two Irish ballads. Mme. Homer sings the morning before, Thursday, at Rochester at Convention Hall, the great capacity of which, 5,500 seats, is entirely sold out. Those wishing seats at 50 cents need not wait until the night of the concert, for they will be on sale with other seats beginning tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock. The armory phone is 1290. Special mid-season subscription tickets for remaining concerts may be procured at $3 and $5.