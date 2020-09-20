 Skip to main content
Look back: Making a difference in Weedsport
Key Bank employee Melissa Whitford reads to Justin Field and other third-graders from Weedsport Elementary School as part of Neighbors Make the Difference Day.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 20, 1995

WEEDSPORT — Some lucky third-grade students got to hear some tales told out of school Tuesday afternoon.

Employees of the Weedsport Key Bank branch spent part of the afternoon reading to the students on the concrete floor of what will be the new Weedsport library.

The storytelling session was part of Key's annual Neighbors Make the Difference community service day. In Auburn, Key employees helped out at Mercy Rehab.

Dave Odell, manager of the Weedsport Key branch, said the storytelling idea seemed a natural one.

"We were thinking of different projects to do," he said. "We thought it would be nice to promote the library."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

