Look back: Malone steps down as Auburn city manager

Sept. 29, 1995

AUBURN — James Malone stepped down last night as city manager, culminating his three-year tenure marked by increasing discord between him and city councilors.

Councilors met behind closed doors last night for nearly two hours while the terms of a contract termination agreement were hammered out.

Shortly after 8 p.m., councilors voted 4-1 to accept the agreement, which is effective immediately.

The vote brings to a close the administration of a controversial manager who faced opposition since the night he was hired more than three years ago.

The decision came after two months of closed-door meetings during which councilors discussed the 56-year-old Malone's annual evaluation, and marks the end of a rocky relationship.

Councilors did not name an interim city manager, and expect to meet on Monday to discuss that further.

As for the search for a new city manager, Mayor Guy Cosentino said a list of search firms has been compiled.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

