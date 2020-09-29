 Skip to main content
Look back: Malone steps down as Auburn city manager
LOOK BACK

Look back: Malone steps down as Auburn city manager

Look back

James Malone leaves his post as Auburn's city manager after serving for three years and three months.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 29, 1995

AUBURN — James Malone stepped down last night as city manager, culminating his three-year tenure marked by increasing discord between him and city councilors.

Councilors met behind closed doors last night for nearly two hours while the terms of a contract termination agreement were hammered out.

Shortly after 8 p.m., councilors voted 4-1 to accept the agreement, which is effective immediately.

The vote brings to a close the administration of a controversial manager who faced opposition since the night he was hired more than three years ago.

The decision came after two months of closed-door meetings during which councilors discussed the 56-year-old Malone's annual evaluation, and marks the end of a rocky relationship.

Councilors did not name an interim city manager, and expect to meet on Monday to discuss that further.

As for the search for a new city manager, Mayor Guy Cosentino said a list of search firms has been compiled.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

