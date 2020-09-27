Look back: Man builds Victory house from reclaimed barn wood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 27, 1995

VICTORY — Ty Seeber's work is the ultimate in recycling. He resurrects old barns.

When salvaging an old barn, he says, "You're recycling 60 percent of the wood you use to erect a house, and saving 200 trees."

Using lumber from several old behemoths, Seeber had his first house-raising this summer. This home will be for his family, but he's willing to build others for anyone wanting vast space, solid construction and the warmth reflected in aged barnwood.

The 33-year-old union carpenter says he can offer "more house for the money and a sturdier house using barns than a developer can using today's materials."

He became interested in barn reconstruction after pricing a package deal of milled material and discovering the shell for the house would cost $80,000.

He has about $30,000 invested in his home and isn't interested in selling it for less than $100,000. So far, he has been able to buy old barns locally for less than $250 and is willing to share savings with customers. He calculates he can build a home using barns for about $75,000. By using his skills, he preserves a bit of the past, as the weathered structures that no longer shelter animals or grain achieve new worth.

"I hate to see old barns fall in," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

