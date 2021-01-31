Look back: Manhunt for illegal hunters in Cayuga

Jan. 31, 1916
A SUNDAY MAN HUNT
At Cayuga Had Numerous Exciting Features.
VIOLATORS OF THE GAME LAWS
Were Sought to the Number of Five and May Be Apprehended This Afternoon.
An exciting man hunt in the vicinity of Cayuga yesterday, and which is expected to be concluded this afternoon in the round up of five Italians who are believed to have been committing flagrant violations of the game laws, was conducted by Fish and Game Protector Willard A. Hoagland assisted by that versatile sleuth Henry Bremer. The details of the hunt have plenty of exciting incidents, including the searching of houses, the unearthing of hidden guns and overdone wild duck, baking in an oven of a shack.
Some days ago Protector Hoagland received information to the effect that a gang of five Italian section hands had been doing a lot of illegal hunting in the neighborhood and yesterday, with Sleuth Bremer, went to Cayuga to try and round up the band of poachers.
