Look back: Manhunt for illegal hunters in Cayuga

Jan. 31, 1916

A SUNDAY MAN HUNT

An exciting man hunt in the vicinity of Cayuga yesterday, and which is expected to be concluded this afternoon in the round up of five Italians who are believed to have been committing flagrant violations of the game laws, was conducted by Fish and Game Protector Willard A. Hoagland assisted by that versatile sleuth Henry Bremer. The details of the hunt have plenty of exciting incidents, including the searching of houses, the unearthing of hidden guns and overdone wild duck, baking in an oven of a shack.