Look back: March for Jesus in Auburn

May 21, 1995

Some waved banners and sang songs. Others prayed as one during a local event Saturday that saw several hundred worshipers from throughout central New York gather in the parking lot of Holy Family Church in Auburn to participate in the annual March for Jesus.

The march, which calls on Christians of all denominations to take the joy of Jesus into the streets with prayer, song and praise, is an international occurrence. Millions of believers from around the globe are brought together this time each year in simultaneous parades. Nearly 200 nations, including some 500 cities in the United States, celebrate with marches planned annually in May through the year 2000.