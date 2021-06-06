Look back: Melone Village in Auburn gets $1.37M grant

June 6, 1996

AUBURN — Amy Sawyer would like to see some new porches for the houses at Melone Village. And she'd also like to see new windows at the public housing complex.

"They need new porches," she said, pointing to places on hers and others where the concrete is crumbling in spots.

Since she first moved in about six years ago, Sawyer said she has noted an improvement in maintenance. But even the best services can't derail the effects of time and weather.

The 188-unit brick complex, built in 1952 and expanded in 1962, is showing signs of aging. The mortar between bricks is starting to disintegrate, especially in corners of the two-story buildings and around the windows in the newer section. The concrete in the stairs is starting to crumble in places as well.

Another woman, who declined to be identified, said the complex needs new furnaces and agrees the windows need replacing, as do the doors. She doesn't control the heat for her apartment, so during the winter it gets cool.

The residents won't meet much resistance from the Auburn Housing Authority, which oversees Melone Village, as well as Olympia Terrace and Brogan Manor.