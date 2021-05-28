Look back: Memorial Day parade marches through Auburn

May 28, 1996

AUBURN — Red, white and blue banners and multi-colored balloons shaped like Power Rangers, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Casper adorned Genesee Street as Auburn's Memorial Day parade marched through the city.

As the smell of barbecuing hot dogs and chicken permeated the air, more than 35 groups marched to cheers and applause.

"It's an honor to be able to serve in the parade," said Elwyn Caldwell, an Auburn resident since 1953. He has marched in the parade for 15 years.

"I'm originally from Kansas, but I met and married an Auburn girl," he said with a chuckle.

The memories of two wars are etched into Caldwell's aging features.

A World War II Army veteran, Caldwell served in the Philippines from 1943 to 1947.

But, for the Korean War, Caldwell chose a different branch of the military — the Air Force.

"I flew helicopters from 1949 to 1953," said Caldwell. "You know, like the ones in 'M*A*S*H.'" He is still a commercial pilot.

Caldwell is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Joe E. Rice Memorial Chapter 103.