Look back: Mentz ethics case going to court

April 21, 1996

(No paper April 20, 1996)

MENTZ — Supervisor William L. Jones has taken his ethics battle to court.

Last week, Jones, acting as a private citizen, served the town ethics board with papers to appear in County Supreme Court on May 7.

At issue is ownership of the taped records of recent ethics hearings on charges brought by Jones against highway superintendent M. Stewart Filkins and councilor Richard Nielens Jr.

"They say I have a personal vendetta," said Jones. "It's just not true. I think the public deserves to hear what went on in those hearings."

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 13 incident where Filkins and Nielens used town equipment to help clear snow from Port Byron village streets.

On March 19, ethics board chair Ray Van Fleet gave the board's findings to the town. While Nielens was cleared of any wrongdoing, the ethics board said Filkins had violated four town laws and recommended that he be fined $400.

On March 24, the town held an emergency session and passed a resolution demanding that the tapes be relinquished to the town clerk.

The ethics board, however, refused to turn over the tapes of the two hearings, saying they had promised those that testified that their statements would remain confidential.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

