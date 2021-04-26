Look back: Mentz supervisor inspires new laws

April 26, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — By the time he finally leaves office, towns and villages may have whole sections of their law books dedicated to Mentz supervisor William L. Jones.

Since Jones challenged the use of town equipment to help clean Port Byron village streets in January, most Cayuga County towns and villages have passed a special agreement legitimizing the sharing of services between municipalities.

Now, many are considering passing yet another law to avoid the wrath of the IRS over the use of highway department pickups.

The latest law is in response to a letter Jones sent to Mentz Highway Superintendent M. Stewart Filkins last Friday. Citing a conversation with the Internal Revenue Service, Jones stated that the use of the town pickup to and from work should be considered taxable income and reported to the IRS.

Jones asked Filkins to submit mileage for the past three years and further stated that his inquiry could result in audits of all town highway departments in the county.

The response to Jones' letter was quick.

By Monday night, at least one town, Sterling, had already passed a law designed to exclude the use of the highway superintendent's pickup from the IRS regulations.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

