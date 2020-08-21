Look back: Model airplane show in Owasco

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 21, 1995

OWASCO — The roar of engines filled the sky as planes swooped and soared. On the ground, air controllers swapped frequencies and worked the instrument panels to keep their craft out of harm's way.

Whitford Airport? Hancock International?

While it had many of the trappings of a busy major airport, the action was taking place at a tiny Owasco air strip surrounded by corn fields — the site of the Auburn Finger Lakes Radio Control Club's annual summer picnic on Sunday.

As members put the custom model airplanes through their paces, family and friends sat under the shade of nearby tents and enjoyed the show.

"I've been making model airplanes since I was a kid, said Paul Koenig, of Clyde. Koenig, whose family has long roots in the Auburn area, still remembers one of his first planes, a Megow Soaring Eagle.

"I was away at school. My brother-in-law built the body and I built the wings," he said. "When we got together it didn't fit too well."

Undaunted by the experience, Koenig has gone on to be an avid model airplane builder and flyer for the past 40 years.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

