Look back: Moondog's Lounge opens in Auburn

"It's cool that it's back here," Shane said.

The literal spirits at Moondog's are, for the most part, made in New York — as are its 20-plus wines, which include selections from Heart & Hands Wine Co. in Union Springs and Thirsty Owl Wine Co. in Ovid. The state's bounty is also represented through craft beers from Ithaca Beer Co., Cortland Beer Co. and Lake Placid Pub & Brewery. Its menu of cheeses, paninis and toasts is, for the most part, locally sourced.

But the wine, in particular, is why Moondog's Lounge happened.

Lynn, who teaches at Casey Park Elementary, and Shane, owner of Stillman Imperial Plumbing and Heating, had originally wanted to start a business modeled after the Cuba Cheese Shoppe in their Allegany County hometown. A visit to a West Palm Beach wine bar, however, led her to an epiphany:

"Auburn could really use something that would promote the Finger Lakes region: the wine trail," she said. "With the downtown area of Auburn revitalizing and really trying to create more of a cultural aspect, we thought the timing was right to promote what is native to the Finger Lakes."