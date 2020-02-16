Look back: Moravia rejects $9.5M school proposal

On this day in history: Feb. 16, 1995

MORAVIA — A $9.5 million renovation and addition project for Moravia's junior-senior high school was voted down Wednesday, 697-641.

And though district officials say they are happy with the large turnout and the narrow vote margin on the controversial proposal, they now have to decide how they will pay for repairs and renovations to the school building that were a big part of the multi-million-dollar proposal.

Voter turnout was the largest anyone can remember for the school district. A total of 1,340 votes were cast during the 14 hours polls were open, and 59 absentee ballots were received.

The vote breaks down this way: 610 votes and 31 absentee ballots were cast in favor of the resolution; 669 votes and 28 absentee ballots were cast against the resolution. Sixty-one votes were voided. One write-in vote, a yes, also had to be discounted.

The project included building 10 new classrooms, a new gym and locker rooms; replacing the roof, old wiring and the heating system; making the high school building handicapped accessible and building a new track and improving the sports fields.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

