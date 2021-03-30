Look back: Mysterious explosions in Auburn subway

March 30, 1916

MORE EXPLOSIONS IN STATE STREET SUBWAYS

Manhole Covers Blown Off and Wrecked During the Noon Hour and the Exact Cause Is Again a Mystery.

Two explosions in the subway in State Street, in the section owned by the Auburn Subway Company, near the corner of Garden Street, caused considerable excitement at 12:25 o'clock this afternoon. The covers of the manholes at the southeast corner of Garden and State Streets, and the one in front of the German restaurant at 104 State Street, were both blown off, at practically the same moment, the noise of the explosions being heard all over the central part of the city.

At the former manhole the heavy outer cover was thrown about 15 feet in the air and fell with force sufficient to break it into four pieces but the lighter, inner cover was unharmed although it was thrown for some distance.

At the other manhole, however, the conditions were reversed, the light inner cover being broken to bits while the heavier one on the top was undamaged. No other damage was done save the breaking of the two covers.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

