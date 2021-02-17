Look back: Mysterious fire destroys roundhouse in Auburn

Feb. 17, 1916

OLD ROUND HOUSE OF SHORT LINE DESTROYED

By Fire of Mysterious Origin Which Did $3,000 to $4,000 Damage—Lack of Wind Prevented Further Damage.

Damage estimated at $3,000 to $4,000 was done last evening in this city, when the old roundhouse of the Central New York Southern Railroad, commonly known as the Short Line, which stood at the foot of Underwood Street, was burned to the ground.

The principal item of damage was an old fashioned, wooden structure, the remainder being that done to the cabs and wooden parts of two locomotives which were in the place, and the loss of a quantity of extras and supplies which were on hand.

For a time there was fear that the flames would communicate with the two large gasoline tanks which contain the fuel for the two gasoline cars operated by the company between this city and Ithaca, and which stand near the roundhouse, but the efficient work of the Fire Department prevented this catastrophe. The oil and gasoline tanks belonging to the White & Farrell Oil Company which are situated directly across the tracks from the roundhouse were also in danger for a time, but this was happily averted.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

