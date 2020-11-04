Look back: New Auburn mayor appoints Aiken comptroller

Nov. 4, 1915

AIKEN WILL BE NEXT CITY COMPTROLLER

Mayor-elect Koon Announces First Appointment — Geherin for Street Superintendent — Job in Sight for Richards.

Robert Aiken Jr. will succeed Maurice D. Richards as comptroller of the city of Auburn when the new administration takes hold of the city's affairs at noon on the first Monday of January next. This announcement was made by Mayor-elect Mark I. Koon today, and it will be received with no little satisfaction by Mr. Aiken's numerous friends.

Mr. Aiken was the candidate for recorder on the Democratic ticket in Tuesday's election and he was beaten by a narrow margin by his Republican opponent, Recorder Benn Kenyon. He is thoroughly competent to perform the duties of the office and Mayor-elect Koon is to be congratulated on the wisdom of his choice.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

