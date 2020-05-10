Look back: New Cayuga County Nursing Home leader focusing on positives

May 10, 2005
SENNETT - Deb English spent her first day as new administrator at the Cayuga County Nursing Home looking to how she could work past one of the facility's most controversial periods last year.
"The perception in the community is a bit negative," said English, 50, after unpacking some boxes in her new office Monday. "People focus on the one or two things that don't have anything to do with patient care."
One of her first objectives is to help the community get over that perception. In 2004, the state Department of Health cited the 80-bed facility for multiple cleaning deficiencies and former administrator Rob Flynn resigned amid harassment charges by Rebekah DeTomaso, the home's former director of nursing.
"It's hard to overcome perceptions of people. We have a challenge ahead of us to show the community what a good facility this is," said English, who lives in Elbridge.
But during her first day, she took on smaller battles, like figuring out where extra parking spots could be put to accommodate families who visit in the late afternoon.
English is not new to the practical problems of overseeing the nursing home. While working as Auburn Memorial Hospital's director of social work, English took classes toward her nursing home administrator license, knowing she'd eventually want to move on. She received her license four years ago.
"I always wanted to make the change, and it seemed like a natural progression," she said.
After 19 years with the hospital, English received a call from Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall asking if she would help out at the nursing home after Flynn's resignation. The facility already had Alice Amoia, former head of nursing, as acting administrator, but she didn't have the administrator license New York state requires.
English didn't first come into the new job intending to staying as full-time administrator.
"As the weeks went by, I saw it as a real possibility," she said. "I didn't apply until the 11th hour, but I'm glad I did."
— Compiled by Jeremy Boyer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!