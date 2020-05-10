Look back: New Cayuga County Nursing Home leader focusing on positives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10, 2005

SENNETT - Deb English spent her first day as new administrator at the Cayuga County Nursing Home looking to how she could work past one of the facility's most controversial periods last year.

"The perception in the community is a bit negative," said English, 50, after unpacking some boxes in her new office Monday. "People focus on the one or two things that don't have anything to do with patient care."

One of her first objectives is to help the community get over that perception. In 2004, the state Department of Health cited the 80-bed facility for multiple cleaning deficiencies and former administrator Rob Flynn resigned amid harassment charges by Rebekah DeTomaso, the home's former director of nursing.

"It's hard to overcome perceptions of people. We have a challenge ahead of us to show the community what a good facility this is," said English, who lives in Elbridge.

But during her first day, she took on smaller battles, like figuring out where extra parking spots could be put to accommodate families who visit in the late afternoon.