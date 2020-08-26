Look back: New era begins for Wells College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 26, 2005

AURORA — Jamaul Phillips learned quickly that men attending Wells College would be expected to live up to all of the school's century-old traditions.

Phillips made the mistake of sitting at the senior table during lunch; he then had to dance to the song "Milkshake" in front of the entire dining hall.

"Sometimes I feel like we have to watch our backs, what we say and stuff, so not to offend any of the female students," said Phillips, who came to Wells from Yonkers. "But so far things have been going OK."

Thursday marked the beginning of a new era for the Aurora college after 137 years as a women's college, but at least a few traditions weathered the transition. In true Wells tradition, senior students, dressed in black commencement robes, embarrassed freshmen without name tags, ordering them to sing "I'm A Little Teapot."

"I really don't care that they are singling us out," said Alex Martinez, laughing as she cautiously tugged on her name tag. "I am to busy trying to find my way around."

The historically all-women's college announced last fall that the school would begin admitting men, in order to boost enrollment and stabilize finances.