Look back: New Falcon Park opens with Auburn win

June 23, 1995

AUBURN — Steve Russo still can't believe it. By some accounts, it was the biggest night in the city's history.

Russo probably wouldn't dispute it.

Even at 10:30 last night, after all the speeches and the endless thank yous, after the first pitch was thrown out by four people, after people stood in endless lines for food and beer, after the Auburn Astros smoked the Watertown Indians 9-2 at the home opener, after the last fans were filing out to their cars, after flocks of kids gathered at the clubhouse doors for autographs, and after the cleanup crews had begun their decidedly unglamorous jobs, Russo, dressed in an Astros jersey, was still grinning like a kid.

"I can't believe this," he said, looking all around him.

What he couldn't believe was that he was standing inside the new Falcon Park.

The bleachers are metal now, not wood. Center field doesn't slope anymore. And fans aren't afraid to use the restrooms. It's a whole new ball park.

The Cayuga resident wrote the first check, for $100, that kicked off fundraising for the new baseball stadium.