Look back: New railroad manager touts Auburn trolley line

April 13, 1916

HE'S THE TROLLEY HEAD

"I have a great deal of faith in Auburn and the street car line," said T.C. Cherry, who was yesterday elected second vice president and general manager of the Auburn & Syracuse Railroad. "I am glad that Mr. Metcalf was made the president of the road for he is an Auburnian and as the company looks to Auburn for its earnings, has its investments here and the majority of the property is owned by Auburnians it seems only right and proper that the principal offices of the company should be in this city. It should be an Auburn Institution."