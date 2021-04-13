 Skip to main content
Look back: New railroad manager touts Auburn trolley line
LOOK BACK

Look back: New railroad manager touts Auburn trolley line

Look back

TALLMADGE C. CHERRY: In Charge of the Auburn & Syracuse Electric Railway Company and Who Was Yesterday Elected Second Vice President and General Manager.

 The Citizen file

April 13, 1916

HE'S THE TROLLEY HEAD

HAS LOTS OF FAITH IN AUBURN, SAYS CHERRY

Who Says Trolley Lines Are a Local Institution and It Is Fitting That Harold Metcalf Should Head Them.

"I have a great deal of faith in Auburn and the street car line," said T.C. Cherry, who was yesterday elected second vice president and general manager of the Auburn & Syracuse Railroad. "I am glad that Mr. Metcalf was made the president of the road for he is an Auburnian and as the company looks to Auburn for its earnings, has its investments here and the majority of the property is owned by Auburnians it seems only right and proper that the principal offices of the company should be in this city. It should be an Auburn Institution."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

