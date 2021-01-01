Look back: New Year's Eve diners pack Cayuga County-area restaurants

“I’m just out with my family having a good time,” she said. “We met up with the rest of them and they invited us to come hang out at Daut’s, so we came along.”

At Joelle’s French Bistro in Skaneateles, owner Alain Castel helped patrons ring in the New Year in style.

Castel festively greeted the customers at the restaurant’s door wearing a purple-sequined hat, noisemaker in hand.

“We’ve had pretty good business. It’s a great way to finish off the year,” Castel said.

Joelle’s offered a special New Year’s Eve, five-course menu and supplied all of its diners with party hats.

“This is the first seating,” Castel said. “We have another round of reservations at 9, those are the people who really get a little crazy. There’s going to be dancing and drinking.”

Tom Cosgrove III, just moved to Skaneateles from Columbus, Ohio, two weeks ago and said Joelle’s came highly recommended.

“We were looking for a nice place to go out tonight, and Joelle’s had rave reviews,” he said. “My parents were visiting and I thought it might be nice to take them out.”