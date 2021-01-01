Look back: New Year's Eve diners pack Cayuga County-area restaurants

Jan. 1, 2011
Maybe they didn’t want to greet the new year on empty stomachs, or maybe it was to counter the effects of a night full of celebratory champagne toasts.
Whatever the reason, hundreds packed the area’s restaurants New Year’s Eve before the big countdown.
At Daut’s on East Genesee Street in Auburn, there was no hope of getting in without a reservation.
“We are very busy, people are packed in here,” Daut’s bartender Dick Granato said. “We were booked up with reservations from about 5:30 to 9.”
Diners filled nearly every table in the eatery and sat at every barstool to partake in some of the night’s specials.
Owner Bridgette Dautrich said the warmer temperatures were to thank for the large turnout.
“The weather is really a big factor,” she said. “We had very few cancellations. Everybody’s happy to go out to eat.”
Dautrich said both regular customers and some new faces reserved tables for the night’s festivities.
Lynette Wilson and John McCarthy sat at a table in the main dining room, chatting with the rest of their large party.
Wilson said she planned to hop from party to party as the night wore on.
“I’m just out with my family having a good time,” she said. “We met up with the rest of them and they invited us to come hang out at Daut’s, so we came along.”
At Joelle’s French Bistro in Skaneateles, owner Alain Castel helped patrons ring in the New Year in style.
Castel festively greeted the customers at the restaurant’s door wearing a purple-sequined hat, noisemaker in hand.
“We’ve had pretty good business. It’s a great way to finish off the year,” Castel said.
Joelle’s offered a special New Year’s Eve, five-course menu and supplied all of its diners with party hats.
“This is the first seating,” Castel said. “We have another round of reservations at 9, those are the people who really get a little crazy. There’s going to be dancing and drinking.”
Tom Cosgrove III, just moved to Skaneateles from Columbus, Ohio, two weeks ago and said Joelle’s came highly recommended.
“We were looking for a nice place to go out tonight, and Joelle’s had rave reviews,” he said. “My parents were visiting and I thought it might be nice to take them out.”
“This is how New Year’s is supposed to be,” Cosgrove’s father, also named Tom, said. “The food here is just great, and it’s really a fun time.”
Kevin Ellis and Mackenzie Hafner-Ellis chose Joelle’s to celebrate both the first anniversary of their meeting and New Year’s Eve.
“We met last year on New Year’s, and decided to come here to celebrate,” Hafner-Ellis said. “I love it here.”
“This is my first time here, but I think it’s fun,’ Ellis said. ”It’s small and intimate and the owner is great.“
— Compiled by David Wilcox