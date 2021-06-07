Look back: Next Auburn police chief in question

June 7, 1996
AUBURN — Gary Giannotta is expected to continue as the city's provisional chief of police until next year.
City Manager Al Emmi said Thursday he would give the acting chief a second provisional appointment.
Emmi has 60 days in which to make his decision. The official announcement is forthcoming.
Three police officers took the chief's exam in March: Chief Gary Giannotta, Capt. Brian Neagle and Capt. Allan Wilson.
When the Civil Service Commission on Thursday made the list of qualified candidates, Giannotta's name was not on it.
Neagle scored 72 and Wilson scored 89.5. In order to pass, candidates must score at least 70.
But Emmi said he would not consider either candidate. "There's no list as far as I am concerned," he said.
And because only two names appeared on the eligible list for chief, Emmi is not obligated to choose either one.
Even so, neither candidate is available for immediate appointment.
Wilson retired effective April 26.
He announced his resignation following the discovery that he was coaching his track team at Auburn High School while he was on sick leave.
Although Emmi could reinstate him, yesterday he said he would not.
Reached this morning, Wilson said if he was considering the department's top job he would have to find out more about reinstatement. He did not comment further.
And Neagle, who remains under suspension following allegations that he took part in felony criminal mischief four years ago, and further allegations that he lied on police department applications, will not be eligible for appointment until July 31. At that point, he will have logged two years as captain, one of the requirements for being promoted to chief.
Emmi said he would "absolutely not" appoint Neagle.
David Wilcox