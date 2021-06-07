Look back: Next Auburn police chief in question

June 7, 1996

AUBURN — Gary Giannotta is expected to continue as the city's provisional chief of police until next year.

City Manager Al Emmi said Thursday he would give the acting chief a second provisional appointment.

Emmi has 60 days in which to make his decision. The official announcement is forthcoming.

Three police officers took the chief's exam in March: Chief Gary Giannotta, Capt. Brian Neagle and Capt. Allan Wilson.

When the Civil Service Commission on Thursday made the list of qualified candidates, Giannotta's name was not on it.

Neagle scored 72 and Wilson scored 89.5. In order to pass, candidates must score at least 70.

But Emmi said he would not consider either candidate. "There's no list as far as I am concerned," he said.

And because only two names appeared on the eligible list for chief, Emmi is not obligated to choose either one.

Even so, neither candidate is available for immediate appointment.

Wilson retired effective April 26.