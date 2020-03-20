Look back: NY farm program in danger
Look back: NY farm program in danger

Look back

Steve Girmus, who runs a 120-cow dairy farm north of the village of Cato, is a FarmNet success story. Girmus, shown with his wife, Chris, and children, Edmond and Katie, said the program helped him through a financial bind.

 The Citizen file

On this day in history: March 20, 1995

Among the programs that would be eliminated by Gov. George Pataki's proposed budget is one established to save family farms in rural New York.

The Farm Family Assistance Program, also called FarmNew, provides help to farmers in personal and financial trouble. Consultants help farmers restructure their finances and pay off debts.

Assemblyman Dan Fessenden, R-Ledyard, said he would "offer some support" for the program if there is an opportunity to do so. But, he said, "it remains a priority to make sure we are back on a more secure financial footing."

Fessenden, a farmer, has been the ranking Republican on the Agriculture Committee since he took office in 1993.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

