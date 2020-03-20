Look back: NY farm program in danger

On this day in history: March 20, 1995

Among the programs that would be eliminated by Gov. George Pataki's proposed budget is one established to save family farms in rural New York.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farm Family Assistance Program, also called FarmNew, provides help to farmers in personal and financial trouble. Consultants help farmers restructure their finances and pay off debts.

Assemblyman Dan Fessenden, R-Ledyard, said he would "offer some support" for the program if there is an opportunity to do so. But, he said, "it remains a priority to make sure we are back on a more secure financial footing."

Fessenden, a farmer, has been the ranking Republican on the Agriculture Committee since he took office in 1993.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0