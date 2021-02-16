Look back: NY Philharmonic coming to Auburn

Feb. 16, 1916

A RARE TREAT FOR AUBURN MUSIC LOVERS

That Auburnians appreciate the coming of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and Miss Cox, the soloist from the Metropolitan Opera Company to Auburn at the State Armory on next Friday evening was shown by the large opening sale at the armory this morning. It will be a gala night, and an event no one can afford to miss. A visit by such a great orchestra to this city won't happen often as the great expense incurred prohibits it. It is gratifying to know the people are waking up to the fact that each concert in the World's Great Artists' Course is worthy of their support and certainly no greater artists or attractions could be offered. The sale will continue at the armory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the phone number is 1290. The prices are most reasonable and all can attend.