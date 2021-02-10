Look back: Odd Fellows meet in Genoa

Feb. 10, 1916

A NIGHT AT GENOA

Fifty-four Odd Fellows from this city, together with Grand Master George E. Judge and Grand Marshal H.G. Froby of Buffalo, as well as a number of members of the order from nearby towns, journeyed by special train on the Short Line Railroad last evening to Genoa, where they attended a session of Genoa Star Lodge, at which the Grand Master and Grand Marshal were the guests of honor. Among the lodges represented on the trip were Hardenburg and Ensenore of this city, Southern Central of Weedsport and Owasco Lodge of Owasco.

Ever since the news that the grand master would be at Genoa last evening was given out, the members of the order in this city have planned to attend and it was expected that there would be a great many more of them make the trip. Grand Master Judge and Grand Marshal Froby arrived in this city at 6:30 o'clock and were entertained at dinner by the members of Ensenore Lodge, after which they left for the depot. The special car left the Auburn station about 8 o'clock, arriving at Genoa at 8:40. The members at once went to the lodge rooms where there were about 300 brothers assembled.