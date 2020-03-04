Look back: Odyssey of the Mind at Auburn High

On this day in history: March 5, 1995

Jamie Tyler and Tyler Phillips traverse the obstacle course while teammates Jennifer Spara, Samantha Smith and Katie Daniels narrate the theme for the Ramsdell School Team A in the Scientific Safari competition during the 12th annual Odyssey of the Mind competition at Auburn High School. Eighty-six teams entered the competition from eight school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.