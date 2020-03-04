Look back: Odyssey of the Mind at Auburn High
Look back: Odyssey of the Mind at Auburn High

On this day in history: March 5, 1995

(No paper March 4, 1995)

Jamie Tyler and Tyler Phillips traverse the obstacle course while teammates Jennifer Spara, Samantha Smith and Katie Daniels narrate the theme for the Ramsdell School Team A in the Scientific Safari competition during the 12th annual Odyssey of the Mind competition at Auburn High School. Eighty-six teams entered the competition from eight school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

