Look back: One in 28 own an automobile in Cayuga County

March 20, 1916

(No March 19 edition)

AUTO TO EVERY 28

People in Cayuga County, State Records Show

PUTNAM HAS ONE TO EVERY 13

While the Average in the State is Just One More than in Cayuga

How does your county compare with the state from an automobile standpoint? This question, frequently asked these days, is answered by figures that have just been compiled in the State Automobile Bureau.

In proportion to its population, more automobiles were registered with Secretary of State Hugo last year from Putnam County than any other county in the state, the ratio being one to every 13 residents; the Bronx furnishing the other extreme with one to every 205 of its population. In 31, or an even half, of the counties, there was a car last year to every 29 persons or less. The ratio for the state in general was one to every 41 residents.

The comparatively light registration in the Bronx is thought to have been due to not only many residents of that section registering their car under a downtown business address but also to the fact that the Bronx is the residing place of many young couples who cannot afford a car and the incidental expenses.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

