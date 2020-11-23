 Skip to main content
Look back: Opera singer impresses Auburn audience
Look back: Opera singer impresses Auburn audience

Nov. 23, 1915

FREMSTAD IS HEARD

By Large Audience in First of Great Artists' Course.

DIVA WAS MOST GRACIOUS

And She and de Stefano, Harpist, Won Instant Favor With Auburnians.

The first concert in the series planned for this Winter at the State Armory by world famous artists was held last night before an audience that comfortably filled the great drill hall. Mme. Olive Fremstad, grand opera prima donna, furnished the main part of the programme and Salvatore de Stefano, harpist, assisted. Elmer Zoller accompanied Madame Fremstad at the piano.

The initial concert was thoroughly enjoyed and the artists, in spite of a few handicaps that usually ruffle the artistic temperament, displayed a spirit of friendliness that swept away the annoyances such as creaking stairs, the ringing of adjacent telephones and undisciplined steam pipes. All of these may be remedied, and doubtless will be for the next concert.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

