You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Optimism high in Finger Lakes wine country
LOOK BACK

Look back: Optimism high in Finger Lakes wine country

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Peter Saltonstall, owner of King Ferry Winery in southern Cayuga County, says the farm winery bill is bound to bolster the local economy.

 The Citizen file

Aug. 16, 1995

SENECA FALLS — Spirits couldn't be higher among area vintners.

Crop yields, thanks to a mild winter and just enough rain at the right time, look to be the best in several years. The political climate also has cups running over in anticipation. And this weekend's Finger Lakes Wine Festival is expected to be a knockout success.

"We're sitting here looking at one of the nicest crops I've seen in decades," said festival manager and Seneca County winery owner Doug Knapp. "In general, grape growers and farm wineries are grinning from ear to ear." 

Peter Saltonstall, owner of King Ferry Winery in southern Cayuga County, said the farm winery bill is bound to bolster the local economy.

"It'll help tourism when you can have restaurants at some of the wineries," he said. "Anything that can grow from that.

"When you look at the Napa Valley, where the wineries have restaurants and conference centers and inns, the tourism out there is phenomenal. When people look out there, they see what this could be here."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Anthony A. Mattie

MATTIE, Anthony A., 36, of Centerville, Virginia and formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8,2020. Calling hours are this Friday …

Lifestyles

Mr. Francis 'Red' Bennett

BENNETT, Francis “Red," 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 in Finger Lakes Center for the Living. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 fr…

Watch Now: Related Video

What do concerts look like post-Covid-19?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News