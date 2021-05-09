Look back: Ousted Cayuga Community College president files lawsuit

May 9, 2006

AUBURN — Claiming the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees violated the terms of his contract, the school's president, Dr. Lawrence Poole, has filed a $4 million lawsuit against board members and Cayuga County.

The lawsuit, filed April 29, came six days after CCC trustees hired Dennis Golladay of Maryland to succeed Poole as college president on July 1.

Last June, trustees voted down a resolution that would have extended Poole's contract to June 30, 1997. In his lawsuit, Poole claims that in the early part of 1995, certain trustees conspired to "use false and/or misleading charges" against Poole's performance as president, so that the board could use it as ammunition for getting rid of him.

Named in the lawsuit are the trustees who voted against renewing Poole's contract: Suzanne Westee, Steven T. Netti, Josephine Aversa-Lynch, Gary D. Finch, William McKeon, and John Karpinski. Cayuga County is also named as a defendant.

Reached at home, Netti, Aversa-Lynch, Finch and McKeon declined comment. Westee couldn't be reached. A message left at Karpinski's home wasn't returned last night.

However, county attorney Tom Stopyra said, "We deny he (Poole) was treated unfairly. It seems like a very simple situation to us. ... We chose not to renew (Poole's contract)."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

