Look back: Owasco DAR holds eventful meeting

Feb. 24, 1916

IT WAS RELIC DAY

For Members of Owasco Chapter of the D.A.R.

THEY HAD PLENTY OF THEM

One a Volume 235 Years Old and Scores of Things of the Time of Washington.

One of the largest and most delightful functions ever given by the Owasco Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, was held on the afternoon of Washington's Birthday, at the home of Mrs. H.R. Wait in Genesee Street.

The spacious rooms were decorated with flags both large and small. The place of honor was occupied by a fine old portrait of George Washington. By half-past 3, the house was filled with members and guests, a number coming from nearby towns. Announcement was made that an invitation had been extended by the Cayuga County Historical Society to the members of Owasco Chapter to attend their March meeting at which time the Cornplanter Medal will be awarded.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0