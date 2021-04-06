Look back: Owasco DAR sells flag to support Belgium

April 6, 1916

FOR THE BELGIANS

Local Members of D.A.R. Will Do Their Part Saturday

EVERYONE CAN BUY A FLAG

And the Only Stipulation Is That the Price Shall Not Be Less Than Seven Cents

Owasco Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will have a share in the Nation-wide Belgian Flag Day, in support of the Commission for Relief in Belgium, to be held on the anniversary of King Albert's birthday, Saturday, April 8. Mrs. William Cumming Story, president-general of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution and the board of the National Society have organized this Flag Day at the request of the Commission.

Each member of the chapter has received 100 flags which are to be sold for not less than seven cents, the cost of food for one destitute person in Belgium for one day.

The chapter members will not stand on the streets to sell these flags but hope to meet with ready response from all who may be solicited otherwise.

The food and clothing for 9,000,000 civil population in occupied Belgium and northern France are furnished through the "C.R.B." (the Commission for Relief in Belgium)

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0