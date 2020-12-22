 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Past Christmases brought to life in Cato exhibit
LOOK BACK

Look back: Past Christmases brought to life in Cato exhibit

{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 22, 1995

CATO — Memories of Christmas are guaranteed in the CIViC Heritage Society's display at Cato's Community Bank.

"It's that time of the year," said Barbara Clemens. "I thought people would find it interesting."

In fact, Clemens was right.

The display in the lobby of the Main Street bank, featuring cards, ornaments, books and Christmas stockings from years past, has been a favorite stop of customers entering the bank. The display will remain in the foyer of the bank until after the first of the year.

"It brings back a lot of memories," said assistant manager Alice Clary. "We were happy to provide the space. We've all enjoyed it."

The display was the work of Clemens and Peggy Skacel, both members of the CIViC Heritage Society representing the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest.

Clemens and Skacel started by looking through their attics for their own collections of cards and Christmas memorabilia.

Included in the display is an 1886 edition of Bird's "Christmas Carol," ornate German ornaments brought by immigrants in the 1860s, a 1905 greeting card made of leather and a card from the World War II 79th fighting group.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Norman 'Tim' Clark

  • Updated

CLARK, Norman "Tim", 70, of Cayuga, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home. There are no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Fu…

Lifestyles

Kathleen Anne Stefanak

  • Updated

STEFANAK, Kathleen Anne, 61, of Auburn, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the most remote-friendly jobs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News