Look back: Past Christmases brought to life in Cato exhibit

Dec. 22, 1995

CATO — Memories of Christmas are guaranteed in the CIViC Heritage Society's display at Cato's Community Bank.

"It's that time of the year," said Barbara Clemens. "I thought people would find it interesting."

In fact, Clemens was right.

The display in the lobby of the Main Street bank, featuring cards, ornaments, books and Christmas stockings from years past, has been a favorite stop of customers entering the bank. The display will remain in the foyer of the bank until after the first of the year.

"It brings back a lot of memories," said assistant manager Alice Clary. "We were happy to provide the space. We've all enjoyed it."

The display was the work of Clemens and Peggy Skacel, both members of the CIViC Heritage Society representing the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest.

Clemens and Skacel started by looking through their attics for their own collections of cards and Christmas memorabilia.

Included in the display is an 1886 edition of Bird's "Christmas Carol," ornate German ornaments brought by immigrants in the 1860s, a 1905 greeting card made of leather and a card from the World War II 79th fighting group.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

