Look back: Pataki makes inmate waste throwing a felony

May 31, 1996

ALBANY — With Cayuga County residents and State Sen. Michael Nozzolio acting as catalysts, New York Gov. George Pataki yesterday signed into law the "anti-dousing bill" — which makes it a felony for inmates to hurl human waste on correctional employees.

"(It's) a giant step forward toward the difficult goal of improved working conditions and safety in New York's correctional facilities," said Nozzolio, R-Fayette, and chairman of the Senate Committee on Crime Victims.

Under the law, if an inmate throws feces, urine, blood or seminal fluid onto a prison, jail employee, or parole officer, the inmate can face up to four additional years behind bars. It also would mean no chance of early release and ineligibility to participate in work release and other programs.

There have been 600 documented instances of dousing by inmates over the past three years. Until this bill was signed — which takes effect June 5 — it was considered a violation, usually punishable by a reduction in inmate privileges.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

