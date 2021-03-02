Look back: Piano prodigy to perform in Auburn

March 2, 1916

AUBURNIANS TO HEAR GREAT PIANIST

Ernest Schelling was a musical prodigy from birth. Yet his present world-wide reputation could not have been gained except by the hardest kind of study, for the simple reason that touring the globe as an infant prodigy, not only temporarily ruined his health, but gave him no time to acquire mature mastery of his art.

Had not the boy born in Belvidere, New Jersey, been possessed of a grim, resolute determination, and had he not literally slaved to become a mature artist, his name today would be but a memory of a wonderful boy pianist. For at 17 Schelling was merely an overgrown boy piano player. Then Paderewski came to play at the old Academy of Music in Philadelphia (where incidentally at four and one-half years of age Schelling made his professional debut).