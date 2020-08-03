Look back: Play time at Clifford Park

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Aug. 3, 1995
Jessica Dann, 2, pauses at the top of a slide before descending to the bottom during a leisurely afternoon spent with her father, Greg Dann, at Clifford Park.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!