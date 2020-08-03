You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Play time at Clifford Park
LOOK BACK

Look back: Play time at Clifford Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

Aug. 3, 1995

Jessica Dann, 2, pauses at the top of a slide before descending to the bottom during a leisurely afternoon spent with her father, Greg Dann, at Clifford Park.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Patricia Ann Wellington

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, Patricia Ann, of 28 Steel St., Auburn, died July 28, 2020. Calling 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Langham Funeral Home. Mass of Christian…

Watch Now: Related Video

Double-lung transplant recipient describes fight with virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News