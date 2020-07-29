Look back: Port Byron author shares area's ghost stories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 1995

PORT BYRON — This coming weekend's Port Byron Canal Days will have plenty of the usual activities associated with village festivals — games, food, music, antiques and lots of arts and crafts.

What makes the Canal Days unique is its emphasis on the village's rich history, dating back to its heyday as a busy port on the old Barge Canal.

This year, one unique aspect of that history will be in the spotlight — ghosts.

"The Erie Canal has a fascinating history of ghost stories," said Port Byron author Mary Ann Johnson.

While you may not actually meet any of Port Byron's famous ghosts, Johnson will be on hand during Canal Days Aug. 5 and 6 to sign her latest collection of stories about them, "Ghosts Along the Erie."

Most towns have well-documented histories, but few have been able to weave such a wealth of folklore and oral history into the story of their past.

Local storytellers used to keep village histories alive and retell, over and over, the stories of "weird sights, strange sounds, peculiar mysteries and ghost sightings," Johnson said. Unfortunately, many of the stories disappeared with the storytellers.