Look back: Port Byron clerk all about community

May 15, 1995

PORT BYRON — Andrea Seamans believes it is important to enjoy your job and be proud of your community.

For Seamans, serving the community just kind of comes naturally.

It's been her vocation for about 15 years as clerk of the village of Port Byron and secretary to the chair of the Legislature, and her avocation as mayor of Port Byron for four years.

"I care a great deal about my community," Seamans said. "I've lived there since I was 2."

Seamans became secretary to the chairman in 1990, when Herb Marshall, who was then the chairman of the Legislature, asked her to take the job as his secretary.

"I was pleased when Herb asked me," Seamans said. The 10 years she spent as clerk of Port Byron gave her a background and knowledge of government that made it easier to adapt to the job of secretary to the chair.

As secretary, she does the clerical work and helps draw up the county budget. "I don't make the decisions," she said.

"She is an exceptionally efficient lady," her boss, Chairman Ralph Standbrook, said. "She keeps me out of trouble and she does a good job."