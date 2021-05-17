Look back: Poverty discussion in Auburn draws diverse crowd

May 17, 1996

AUBURN — The melting pot went beyond the metaphorical for a couple hours Thursday afternoon at the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency's "Dialogue on Poverty."

At the agency's site on North Street, Ivy alums rubbed elbows with ex-cons; bureaucrats and advocates shared opinions with recipients of social services. Everybody had a voice. Everybody made a contribution.

There were no grand plans or snappy answers to come out of the dialogue, but the goal of the program — to open discussion — was met, both participants and coordinators said.

"It's kind of a refresher, to remotivate," said Theresa Walsh, the director of C/SCAA's domestic violence program. "It's good to see everybody at the same table talk about the same things. People tend to stay in their own groups, whatever their commonalities are."

About 100 people participated in the program, which is part of a coordinated national dialogue on how poverty affects individuals, families and communities. In addition to discussions following three questions, each participant was also asked to fill out a survey of his or her priorities on how best to fight poverty. Those results will be forwarded to the state and then national levels.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0